This Annie-inspired Pendle school musical is a joyous celebration of diversity and togetherness

There were smiles on faces all round as children from all over the world joined forces for a feel-good adaptation of a Broadway show.

Youngsters aged nine to 15 from the five Pendle Education Trust academies celebrated the popular Annie musical with a version entitled, Tomorrow, at Colne Primet Academy.

They danced and sang their way across the stage enthusiastically, putting on a huge show with lovely harmonies.

Starring were pupils hailing from Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the UK, attending Primet, West Craven High School, and Castercliff, Casterton and Pendle Primary Academies.

The show follows orphan Annie as she escapes a children’s home ran by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

The 1977 original ran for nearly six years, setting a record. Despite this success, the Pendle cast showed no signs of nerves.

Jessica Austin was a great choice as Annie and delivered a strong performance in a fabulous American accent.

Victoria Whiteside took to the stage as Miss Hannigan, showcasing stellar vocals.

Saood Mian was a likeable Mr Warbucks, the billionaire who takes Annie in. He confidently stepped into the shoes of movie star Albert Finney, who played Warbucks in the 1982 film.

