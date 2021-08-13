Top grades and outstanding achievements by proud Clitheroe pupils
Clitheroe Royal Grammar School is pleased to report outstanding achievements by this year’s GCSE cohort.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:16 am
Headteacher, Mr James Keulemans, said: I am very proud of students and the teachers for the hard work and commitment – and to parents for their support. Well done to all our students for maintaining their focus throughout the course of study.Their attitude has been excellent and the awarded grades are very well deserved.
"We look forward to following your continued progress over the coming years."