Top universities beckon for two Clitheroe pupils after stellar grades success at Giggleswick School

A total of 59 students took their A-Levels at Giggleswick this year, including Sophie Hume and Jack Hutchinson from Clitheroe.

Sophie received five A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and German, and is now going to study maths at St Andrews in Scotland.

She said: “I’m very happy – I wasn’t too sure about how I’d done so it’s a huge relief. “I know maths is a bit of a Marmite subject, but I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m pleased how

Jack Hutchinson celebrating excellent A-level results with his parents.

Giggleswick really pushed me to develop it further. I’m also grateful I had the chance to do five A-Levels, and particularly to my tutor Miss Wood who made extra time so I could also

study German.

“I’ve had lots of opportunities at Giggleswick - I can’t fault it – the staff put in so much time and effort. Even when there was confusion from the government about what was going to

happen with results and exams, the school was always straight on it and guiding us through anything we needed to know.”

Sophie Hume delighted with her results

Meanwhile, Jack Hutchinson secured a place at Loughborough University to study architecture after he received A*s in Biology and Chemistry, and a D1 (distinction) in Design.

Jack said: “I’m really pleased - I thought I could possibly get these results, but wasn’t positive, so it’s a huge relief. I’ve been at Giggleswick for 10 years, so I’m a bit sad to leave, but really looking forward to going to university.

“The teaching worked really well over lockdown even with the online lessons, but we knew how it was going to work before we started so it was fine. The freedom in the design department to use different materials and techniques really inspired me to be creative.”

Headmaster at the leading Northern independent school, Mark Turnbull, said: “After facing unprecedented challenges during their Sixth Form, the students achieved some excellent

grades. The grades our pupils have achieved are a triumph for them and they should all be very proud.

“There is no comparison with previous years – the students have had an extraordinary final four terms at school, the likes of which no one has experienced before. The way they have