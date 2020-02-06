Two Burnley Football Club staff sign up at college for apprenticeships

Two off-the-pitch members of the Burnley Football Club team are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by signing up to Leadership and Management qualifications with Nelson and Colne College.

Carl Sanderson, Burnley FC’s commercial operations manager, and Steve Hawthorn, project manager and data protection officer at the club, celebrated the occasion by meeting Alison Rushton, vice principal for apprenticeships at the Nelson and Colne College Group, at Turf Moor this week.

Carl and Steve are both eyeing the career progression opportunities that Leadership and Management apprenticeships can open doors to, and both are looking forward to kicking off their new studies to develop themselves professionally and personally.

Carl (36) from Burnley, said: “I’m looking forward to starting my leadership and management apprenticeship. One of the things I am often asked about is what I want out of my job, and the answer is progression. I’m always looking to better myself and improve my skillset and this is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

“I started working at Burnley Football Club straight after leaving university in 2007 as a commercial assistant and I have worked my way up to become commercial operations manager.

"I really enjoy my job as no day is the same. A lot has changed in the time I have been at the club and my responsibilities have changed too. I’m relishing the challenge of going back into learning to develop my knowledge.”

Alison, who is also a Trustee at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “I’m delighted that Carl and Steve have decided to upskill and develop themselves through Leadership and Management apprenticeships, and it was a pleasure to meet them to learn more about their career aspirations.

“Leadership and Management qualifications are a ‘go to’ qualification for individuals who are aiming high in their career, and Carl and Steve have ambition in abundance.

“Nelson and Colne College Group has a long track record of providing high-quality, flexible and tailored apprenticeships and training to support employers across the North West region, and I’m proud that we are able to support Burnley FC in its ambition to develop its talented team.”

Following the successful merger between Nelson and Colne College and Accrington and Rossendale College, the range of apprenticeships offered by the Nelson and Colne College Group has expanded.

It is the number one college in Lancashire for employer satisfaction, based on the government’s FE Choices Employer Survey.

If you are interested in starting an apprenticeship with the Nelson and Colne College Group, please contact the Apprenticeship Team by calling 01282 440319 or visit www.nelson.ac.uk/apprenticeships