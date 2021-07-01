Two Pendle schools share in £800k windfall

Lord Street Primary and Park High will share the funding

Lord Street Primary School and Park High School, both of which are part of The Pennine Trust will share a total of £807,940.

The Trust’s successful bids were initially submitted to the 2020/21 Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) with support from Lea Hough Chartered Surveyors, making the case for improvements to school buildings and addressing major building concerns.

Lord Street Primary School will be given £407,620 while Park High School will receive £400,312.

The funding is to be used to replace outdated electrical wiring with new electrical installation across both schools together with a scheme to replace the roof over Key Stage 1 at Lord Street.

John Tarbox, chief executive of the Trust, said in a statement: "The Trust is absolutely delighted at the outcome of the bids. The £800,000 will be used to address some of the most significant issues we face across both schools benefitting from the grant.

"As part of the planned building work, full opportunity will be taken to remove asbestos and make significant improvements that will contribute to the Trust’s focus on energy saving. This additional investment will continue to support us in our drive to further improve outcomes for the children in our schools.’

The Trust has now benefitted from over £2m. in capital investments through CIF bids over the past two years. The additional investments make a huge difference to educational provision for all our children.

Michael Harrison, from Lea Hough added: "We are delighted to have supported The Pennine Trust in another successful round of Condition Improvement Fund bids. As a company, we do put a great deal of work into the CIF funding applications that we prepare and it has paid off once again for our valued client.