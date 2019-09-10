UCLan nominated for its 'entrepreneurial spirit'

The University of Central Lancashire has been recognised for its entrepreneurial spirit after being shortlisted in the 2019 Times Higher Education Awards.

The awards are regarded as the Oscars of the higher education sector and UCLan has made the final six in the Outstanding Entrepreneurial University category.

It is the fifth time in the past six years that UCLan’s entrepreneurial work has been shortlisted in this prestigious category, reflecting the university’s status as one of the most innovative institutions in the higher education sector.

The nomination is for UCLan’s transformation into an entrepreneurial university thanks to the work of its Centre for SME Development, which sits at the heart of the institution to lead an entrepreneurial culture and acts as a gateway for the region’s SMEs to access relevant services within the institution.

The Centre also support staff and students to transform their ideas into businesses by developing their entrepreneurship and employability skills through its Propeller Enterprise Hub. In the last academic year alone, the Centre’s business mentors provided 936 hours of one to one support and delivered workshops and networking events to 1,546 students.

Professor Sue Smith, Interim Director of Innovation and Enterprise at UCLan, said: “We are delighted to once again be recognised by the Times Higher Awards for our growing entrepreneurial culture. The Centre for SME Development is led by our members’ demands to make sure it’s in a position to make a significant contribution to the communities it works with.

“Through this ground-breaking approach, we have created an environment that allows for knowledge exchange and collaboration across campus and beyond. We aim to build on this success by harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of our students and empowering them to drive change, develop their skills and inspire the same spirit in others.”

UCLan is no stranger to success at the THE Awards. Last year it won in three categories; International Collaboration of the Year, Excellence and Innovation in the Arts and Most Innovative Contribution to Business-University Collaboration.

The winners of the 2019 gongs will be announced at the THE Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on November 28th.