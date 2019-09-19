UCLan welcomes its class of 2019 to Burnley

The University of Central Lancashire’s Burnley Campus has welcomed the new class of 2019 to its two Burnley sites.



Hundreds of new students, along with their family and friends, attended the town centre campus to take part in a Family Friendly Welcome Event at UCLAN's Victoria Mill campus in the Weavers' Triaangle.

Some of the students at the Burnley UCLan welcome event

Live music, Bollywood dancing and samba drumming were among the entertainment acts who performed throughout the day while Chinese Tai Chi and calligraphy taster workshops were also available.

During the event, the new students enrolled and registered on to their respective courses and were able to access the full range of UCLan’s support services.

UCLan’s Students’ Union, based at the shared Burnley College site in Princess Way, also organised a Freshers' Fair which comprised local businesses, including Burnley Football Club, and highlighted volunteering opportunities in the local area.

On Tuesday, the newly refurbished Student Union room was unveiled. During the past 12 months, SU staff have consulted the current students, listened to their feedback and created a space which is open and accessible to all.

The new Student Union opening

Dr Ebrahim Adia, Burnley Campus provost, said: “Welcome Week signifies the start of a thrilling new chapter in the lives of our new students. It is always an exciting yet emotional time for them and their families, but it was great to hear how our dedicated staff and student volunteers made it so memorable for all.”