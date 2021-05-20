Village primary school hails science success

Sharon Arthur

Laneshaw Bridge Primary School has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark, which ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation whilst at the same time offers a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning. Schools that achieve PSGM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

Sharon Arthur, subject leader of science, worked tremendously hard in implementing necessary changes to improve the subject area. Her hard work and perseverance have meant that Laneshaw Bridge is only one of 500 schools to be awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark this year.

John Tarbox, chief executive of The Pennine Trust said in a statement: ‘Sharon is an experienced subject leader who has used her knowledge to create strong foundations for her subject.

"She shares a real passion which has resulted in a marked improvement to her subject area and most importantly, outcomes for the school’s pupils. I have no doubt that with such strong foundations, science will continue to grow from strength to strength."

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director, said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education.