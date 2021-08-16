Westholme Principal speaks of school's GCSE triumph

Dr Robson, who joined Westholme School in January said results day was “a memorable day for academic accomplishment at Westholme” as students celebrate their GCSE results after another challenging year.

Over the past 18 months, students at Westholme School have shown tremendous resilience during such a turbulent time – and their hard work has paid off.

Principal, Dr Richard Robson, said: “Huge congratulations to all of our Year 11 students and their families – this is a memorable day for academic accomplishment at Westholme!

Jack Williams

“A remarkable 85% achieved grade 7 and above and this is a phenomenal achievement right across the whole year group. Well done. I am proud of each and every one of you.

“It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know our wonderful Year 11s since I joined Westholme in January. I have been so impressed with the way they have navigated uncertainty, national lockdowns and online learning with an unfailing determination to remain prepared for every eventuality.

“With 81% of students gaining a grade 8 or above, and 75% receiving at least one grade 9, today’s GCSE triumph is testament to the true Westholme spirit.”

The grades this year have been allocated through a meticulous and robust process, ensuring evidence submitted was thoroughly moderated and validated internally then externally by examination boards.

Dr Robson added: “Our fantastic teachers know all of our students individually and how hard they have worked to produce work worthy of these incredible high grades. I would like to thank all our terrific teaching staff for their dedication this year in ensuring all students had every opportunity to excel.”

Most Year 11s will progress straight into Westholme’s INSPIRED Sixth Form.

Dr Robson added: “I know they will be very excited to take full advantage of the very best A-Level provision that we offer within our unrivalled holistic experience unique to Westholme that includes our bespoke leadership programmes and so much more.

“Our best ever A-Level results this year smashed the school records, and I know that this year’s GCSE cohort will be keen to emulate this and achieve amazing feats over their final two years at Westholme.”

Pupil Jack Williams is among Westholme's GCSE success stories.

Not only did Westholme School help Jack excel in his academic studies, he also enjoyed all the extra-curricular activities.

The 16-year-old from Whalley, achieved five 9s, three 8s and two 7s and is now looking forward to studying A-Levels in economics, maths, further maths and history. Jack said he has accumulated a lot of key memories during his time at Westholme School – in particular the trips abroad. Jack has been on ski trips and football trips – there he played at both Madrid clubs’ training grounds, Athletico and Real, which he enjoyed thoroughly.

Jack, who has a passion for economics, was also part of the winning team in the National Enterprise Business Challenge in 2019 sponsored by Theo Paphitis.

He said: “This year, I was awarded the prize in business studies, which is the subject I enjoyed the most.”

Jack enjoyed playing for a number of school teams – including footballs, rugby, cricket and athletics. He’s also been the school football captain and won a number of annual sports awards.