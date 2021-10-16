Young Enterprise’s UK president meets West Craven students

An enterprising visit

William, who is the son of Young Enterprise founder Sir Walter Salomon, was visiting three schools in the North West to tell them more about the Young Enterprise organisation and inspire them as they get their business enterprises set up. He was joined on his visit by Sharon Davies, chief executive of Young Enterprise.

At West Craven, William met the Year 10 students who will be running a business enterprise this year along with executive principal, Mrs Lynne Blomley, principal, Mrs Tracy Foy and head of Computer Science and Business Studies, Mrs Gillian Thompson – who is supporting the Young Enterprise students with their project.

A team from Young Enterprise first visited West Craven at the start of this term, running a full day of “Launch Pad” activities to introduce the students to the programme. Following this, the Year 10 students formed a working group and are now coming up with their business idea.

They will produce a business plan and aim to gain some start-up funding, and then meet once a week to put their plans into action.

During his visit to the school, William told the students they “shouldn’t be afraid to try new things; they will make mistakes as they go along but they should learn from them and keep going.”

Speaking about William’s visit, Mrs Thompson said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to hear from a very influential business figure. They are looking forward to learning more about how businesses operate and setting up their own successful enterprise.”