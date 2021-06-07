All aboard the Covid-19 vaccination bus for people wanting their jabs in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

Giving people the first dose of the Pfizer vaccines, these temporary facilities make getting a jab easier and more convenient, with clinicians on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

They are open to anyone aged 18 and over, subject to eligibility. If you are unsure if you are eligible, please come down and speak to the team. Don’t assume you and your wider family are not eligible without speaking to us first.

You don't need an appointment, just walk in. These are the dates, times and locations of the clinics:

The bus will be at different locations throughout the week

Tuesday, June 8th - Salem Street Car Park, Haslingden, BB4 5HT, 10am – 4pm.

Wednesday, June 9th - Salams Masjid-e-Ghousiya, Leamington Road, Wensley Fold, Blackburn, BB2 6ER, 10am to 4pm

Thursday, June 10th - Booths Car Park, Station Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JT, 12pm to 7pm.

Saturday, June 12th - Co-op Car Park, Barnoldswick, BB18 6AB, 10am - 4pm.

Sunday, June 13th - Queensgate Mosque, 259 Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 1EF, 10am – 4pm.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “These pop-up vaccination sites mean people have more opportunities to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. As soon as you are eligible, please do come forward.

“I also want to again say a huge thank you to all our staff and partners who are working hard on the delivery of the vaccination programme.”