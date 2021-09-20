Barlick static charity cycle has Rotarians in a spin
Pedal power from local Rotarians helped to raise a fantastic amount of money to fight prostate cancer in Barnoldswick town centre last Saturday morning.
It was Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club’s static bike challenge which attracted support from a good crowd of shoppers who stopped to watch.
Four static machines were supplied by Hope Technology, manufacturers of cycle components, who also donated the £50 prize for the team clocking up the most kilometres.
Rotarian Peter Daykin said: "Three teams of four took part and there was time for individuals to have a go. Meanwhile, Rotarians circulated round the square to collect more charity money and there was also a raffle with plenty of prizes to be won. Top prizes for these included Colne Muni theatre tickets and free gym and swimming vouchers.
"On the bike front, the Waterworth team took first place, while the Windle Beech Winthrop-sponsored team came second, and the East Martin Grumpy Old Men were third.
"The day proved a great success, with Rotary club members expressing their gratitude to sponsors, prize donators and to support from the public. Final total raised for Prostate Cancer UK is not yet known, but is thought it will be in the region of £3,000."