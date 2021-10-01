Biscuit sales boost Pendle company's goal to raise thousands for NHS charity

Family owned company, Farmhouse Biscuits, re-branded its classic mild ginger biscuits in July 2020.

The new packaging incorporated the 'Thankyou NHS' message with a rainbow symbol and, from every packet of mild ginger biscuits sold, Farmhouse donated 10p to ELHT and Me the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust official charity.

Gill McIvor, CEO of the Nelson based company, said ““After facing one of their toughest challenges to date with Covid-19, it felt like the right thing to do.

Louisa Mayor, sales and new product development manager at Farmhouse Biscuits (left) hands over the cheque to ELHT and Me fundraising manager, Denise Gee

“We are just so proud to put a little back into our fabulous NHS who have been taking great care of us all for over 70 years."

Louisa Mayor, sales and new product development manager at the company, said “I’m really proud today to

be handing over the cheque for over £14,000 to our local hospital charity.

“The biscuits have sold far better than we ever expected."

ELHT and Me fundraising manager, Denise Gee said: “The entire Farmhouse Biscuit team have shown masses of enthusiasm for the partnership of the mild ginger biscuits.

"It’s been a pleasure receiving their updates and following the progress from the launch. It’s encouraging

to work with such a passionate, family run company and we sincerely appreciate the huge donation.”

Through fundraising, ELHT and Me is able to fund projects which touch the lives of the thousands of people cared for by the hospitals and local community services each year. This includes providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, enhancing treatment facilities for patients, funding research, supporting staff development/training, and enhancing the hospital environment for all.