Boost for Burnley as hospital becomes a national centre for endometriosis treatment

Burnley General Teaching Hospital has been accredited by the British Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy as a national centre for endometriosis.

The East Lancashire Hospital Trust’s Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General is one of only three in the region providing a specialised service for patients with endometriosis and the BSGE accreditation cements the position of ELHT as a leading centre in this area of gynaecological care.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease where tissue which behaves like the lining of the womb is found in other areas of the body. These cells react to a woman’s menstrual cycle each month and also bleed. As there is no way for this blood to leave the body, the condition causes inflammation, severe pain and the formation of scar tissue.

The condition affects around one in ten women in the UK and other symptoms include heavy periods, pelvic pain and chronic fatigue.

To become an accredited centre, a hospital must meet stringent criteria regarding the service it provides to patients. Requirements include a dedicated, consultant-led endometriosis service run within a specialist outpatient clinic and access to a multidisciplinary team including two colorectal surgeons, urologist, pain management specialists and two Endometriosis Nurse Specialists.

Women can also search a national database of endometriosis centres and request referrals to a centre of their choosing. Increasingly, ELHT are being selected as the provider of choice by women from across the country.

In addition, the next generation of expert endometriosis surgeons are now being trained here in East Lancashire.

Mr Mohamed Abdel-Aty, ELHT consultant gynaecologist, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work of a dedicated multidisciplinary team.

"Our patients consistently give us great feedback on the services we provide and we’re delighted that women are increasingly seeking referrals to our service based on its national reputation.

“I’d like to pass on my thanks to everyone involved and look forward to building on this achievement, as we expand our services for the future benefit of women suffering from endometriosis.”

Kevin McGee, ELHT chief executive, added: “With their recent national accreditation, our gynaecology teams are truly leading the way in providing the best care for patients. We have highly skilled, dedicated experts at ELHT and I’d like to congratulate them on their successes.”