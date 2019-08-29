Burnley and Pendle public urged to talk about organ donation

People are being encouraged to talk about organ donations with their family and friends.

Organ Donation Week is a great opportunity for donor families, transplant patients, the wider NHS and organisations to reinforce the importance of organ donation. This is especially important in places such as Burnley and Pendle as we see patients with black and Asian heritage wait longer for a kidney transplant due to the lack of a suitable organ donor.

Next year, the law around organ donation is changing in England and Scotland. From spring 2020 in England and autumn 2020 in Scotland, all adults will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups. This system was introduced in Wales in 2015.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “In the lead up to the change in law, I join others such as NHS Blood and Transplant in urging families to talk about their organ donation decision, with the campaign message ‘Pass it on’.”

In 2018 the campaign focused on encouraging people to share their organ donation decision with their families. Last year saw more people sign up as organ donors than previous annual awareness weeks, over four million people watched the campaign video and there were more than 8,200 social media posts relating to Organ Donation Week.