Burnley League of Volunteers donate £5,000 to cancer care unit appeal

The hospital's charity, ELHT&Me, launched a £30,000 appeal last month aimed at improving cancer care for patients across Burnley and East Lancashire.

They want to completely redesign and refurbish the unit above and beyond NHS standards with flexible treatment areas and space for family and friends to accompany patients during treatment.

Upon reading about the appeal in the Burnley Express, the Burnley League of Volunteers called a meeting to discuss a donation, where they agreed to donate £5,000 to support the refurbishment.

The Burnley League of Volunteers present a cheque to ELHT&Me

ELHT&Me representatives met with the League of Volunteers alongside chemotherapy ward manager Ruth Davies, matron Angela Holden, and assistant director of nursing for cancer services, Caroline Rogers, to receive the cheque.

Digital fundraising officer Demi Houghton said: “I am delighted that the League of Volunteer workers were inspired by my first ever press release to donate this amazing amount of money.

"It will make a huge difference to future chemotherapy patients.”

Ward manager Ruth Brierley added: “We have plans drawn up for a brand new light, spacious, comfortable lounge area with beautiful views.

"Your donations will help to create this more relaxing and positive environment for our patients whilst receiving treatment. Any donations, a penny or a pound will be gratefully received.”