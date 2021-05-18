Burnley nurse who came out of retirement during pandemic given top award

Sue Franklin, who trained at Burnley school of nursing and qualified as a registered nurse in 1988, returned to work full time last year in the wake of the pandemic having taken flexible retirement three weeks earlier before the crisis hit.

She had previously worked on the orthopaedic unit at Burnley General for 19 years as a senior sister.

Sue still lives in Burnley and is currently the Associate Chief Nurse and Freedom to Speak Up Guardian at Bradford Teaching Hospitals.

Sue Franklin (left) receiving her award from Karen Dawber, Chief Nurse at Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Karen Dawber, Chief Nurse at Bradford Teaching Hospitals, praised Sue for her work in helping the Trust to set up a personal protective equipment (PPE ) hub, which provided staff with advice and reassurance in relation to PPE.

Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England awarded Sue with a CNO Silver award for her sincere and personal appreciation in keeping her colleagues safe and for supporting Karen Dawber, Chief Nurse.

Miss Dawber said: "I am extremely proud of all our winners on this amazing achievement.

“I want to thank them for the outstanding care they give to our patients and the support they give to our colleagues.”