Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West so far

There are 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday morning (March 9).



The Department for Health and Social Care has released figures that show how many people are affected by coronavirus in each part of England.

In the North West, there are a total of 34 confirmed cases, with people in South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan currently in self-isolation at home.

There have been no deaths recorded in the North West at this stage.

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, March 9:

South Ribble - 2 (returned from northern Italy)

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

Chorley - 2 (returned from northern Italy)

Wigan - 3

Bolton - 2

Bury - 3

Cumbria - 5

Liverpool - 4

Wirral - 1

Manchester - 5

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Trafford - 4

Oldham - 2

Tameside - 1

Total: 34

The latest person to die from the virus had been treated at North Manchester General Hospital after returning from an affected country. The hospital said the patient had been suffering from significant underlying health conditions.

It follows the biggest rise in confirmed cases in a 24-hour period yesterday (Sunday, March 8), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 278.

More than 23,500 people have been tested for the virus in the UK, with three Britons having died from the virus.

What do we know about the cases in Lancashire?

Two linked cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Chorley over the weekend.

The two people had recently travelled to Italy and are currently isolating themselves at home.

It follows two confirmed cases in South Ribble on Wednesday (March 4), after another couple returned from Italy. They are also isolating themselves at home.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "The two people with coronavirus are being well looked after and are isolating themselves at home.

"Their close contacts are being followed up by Public Health England.

"I would stress that if you have not been contacted by Public Health England you do not need to do anything beyond following the general advice given to the public.

"I’d like to reassure people that we are working with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected.

How to protect yourself and stop coronavirus spreading

"Our advice remains the same" added Dr Sakthi Karunanithi.

"Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

"If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS’s 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor."

According to the NHS’ website, these are the best things you can do to help stop coronavirus spreading.

- Regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19.

- Hand washing should be for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

- Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places.

- You only need to stay away from public places (self-isolate) if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

