Blackburn and Darwen record biggest Covid case increase across Lancashire - this is the latest for each area

There have now been 99,255 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 23).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,587.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 19,007 (Up from 18,923) +84

Blackpool - 9,325 (Up from 9,322) +3

Burnley - 10,080 (Up from 10,073) +7

Chorley - 8,085 (Up from 8,082) +3

Fylde - 4,822 (Up from 4,821) +1

Hyndburn - 8,109 (Up from 8,093) +16

Lancaster - 9,555 (Up from 9,553) +2

Pendle - 9,782 (Up from 9,778) +4

Preston - 14,077 (Up from 14,067) +10

Ribble Valley - 4,625 (Up from 4,623) +2

Rossendale - 6,229 (Up from 6,205) +24

South Ribble - 8,205 (Up from 8,197) +8

West Lancs - 8,973 (Up from 8,972) +1

Wyre - 6,713 (No change)