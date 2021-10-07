Covid cases fall in Pendle in last week

The 10 to 19 age group continues to record the most new cases, with 65 positive tests. This is followed by 50 to 59 year olds with 38 cases, and 40 to 49 year olds with 30 cases.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 277.8. This is up on the 358 reported last week.

We are continuing to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, including their flu and booster jabs if eligible, as these will offer the best form of protection over the winter period.

Covid cases have fallen slightly in Pendle

GP practices in Pendle are running vaccine clinics for their patients. Local practices will contact residents directly when their vaccination is due.

Stay safe measures to further combat the spread of coronavirus remain strongly advised.

These include meeting outdoors where possible, opening windows for short bursts if inside, wearing face-coverings in crowded spaces, downloading and using the NHS Covid-19 App, and self-isolating and taking a test if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

You can also help prevent possible future transmission of the virus by doing twice-weekly rapid testing. Free lateral flow kits can be collected from libraries and pharmacies across Pendle.