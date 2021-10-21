Covid cases remain high in Pendle

The age group with the most new cases continues to be 10 – 19 year olds, with 126 cases. This is followed by 50 – 59 year olds with 41 cases and 40 – 49 year olds with 37 cases.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 365.7. This is up on the 315.8 reported last week.

Sadly, there has been one death this week within 28 days of a positive test.

With infection rates continuing to rise, the best way to protect yourself and your family and friends from the virus is to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Flu vaccination is also vitally important this year as fewer people will have built up natural immunity to it. This is given the social restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 vaccine does not protect against flu, so it is vital to have both vaccinations to reduce your chances of becoming unwell and needing hospital treatment.

You are also more likely to get seriously ill if you get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, so it’s essential to get vaccinated – including your Covid-19 booster if eligible – to top up your immunity this winter.