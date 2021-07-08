Covid cases rising slightly in Pendle

There were 353 new cases recorded this week – seven more cases than last week’s figure of 346.

The age group 10 to 19 continues to be the one with the highest number of cases, with 116 cases within the last seven days. The age group with the second highest number of cases is 30 to 39, with a total of 51 cases in the last seven days within that age group.

And infection rates are also continuing to rise – with the infection rate at 419 per 100,000 compared with 346 last week.

Covid cases are continuing to rise in Pendle

The total number of Covid cases in Pendle since the start of the pandemic is now 11,368.