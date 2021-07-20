The latest government figures show 7 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Pendle still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Pendle recorded 371 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 402.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England, we reveal which Pendle neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.

East Colne, Foulridge & Trawden East Colne, Foulridge & Trawden has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 146%, from 189.7 to 466.9.

Marsden Marsden has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 89%, from 249.58 to 471.9.

Barrowford, Higham & Pendleside Barrowford, Higham & Pendleside has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 71%, from 248.2 to 423.9.

Colne Horsfield Colne Horsfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 61%, from 364.9 to 587.9.