Mobile vaccination clinics returning to Pendle as residents urged to remain cautious

Residents in Pendle can get tested, with or without symptoms, because of high rates in the borough.

And a mobile vaccination unit is coming back to Pendle to give second dose Pfizer jabs to anyone who had their first dose eight weeks (56 days) earlier.

“Although we’ve now moved to Step 4 of the Government’s roadmap, please remain cautious because Covid-19 is still with us and rates remain high in Pendle,” stressed Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council.

He added: “It’s so important that we do all we can to protect ourselves, our friends and loved ones by continuing to take sensible steps to stop the virus spreading.

“Please continue to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitiser, wear a face covering in crowded places, get tested regularly and get vaccinated.

“By continuing to do these things we can try and halt the spread of the virus and keep life moving in Pendle.”

There are no longer any restrictions on meeting friends or family and no limits on the number of people you can meet.

But people are encouraged to meet outdoors where Covid-19 particles are blown away. If you’re meeting people indoors, open windows to let fresh air in.

If you develop symptoms, however mild, you’re urged to get a PCR test and self-isolate if you test positive or if told to by NHS Test & Trace.

Visit www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus to find out where to get tested locally and to book a test.

The mobile vaccination unit will be at:

Brierfield Community Centre car park - Thursday July 29th, 10am until 4pm

Colne Market place - Friday July 30th, 9-30am until 12-30pm

Barnoldswick Co-op Car Park - Saturday August 7th, 10am until 4pm

If you’re 18 and over and haven’t had your first dose yet, Barkerhouse Pharmacy and Taylors Pharmacy in Nelson are offering drop in clinics.