North West Covid latest: Cumbria, Wigan, Wirral, Lancashire, Manchester and Liverpool see the biggest daily increase in new cases

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,121,245 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 31,772 people tested positive across the nation on Sunday (July 11).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West.

In the North West today (Monday, July 12, 2021), there has been a total of 748,075 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 4,231 on the previous day.

There are currently 648 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 124 on ventilation.

A total of 64,295 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.

Of these deaths, 18,148 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 24,083 (Up from 24,043) +40

Blackpool - 11,968 (Up from 11,867) +101

Bolton - 35,104 (Up from 34,990) +114

Bury - 21,427 (Up from 21,338) +89

Cheshire East - 25,345 (Up from 25,200) +145

Cheshire West and Chester - 26,037 (Up from 25,903) +134

Cumbria - 32,921 (Up from 32,630) +291

Knowsley - 19,778 (Up from 19,707) +71

Lancashire - 122,993 (Up from 122,327) +666

Liverpool - 57,286 (Up from 56,966) +320

Manchester - 67,844 (Up from 67,515) +329

Oldham - 28,274 (Up from 28,093) +181

Rochdale - 26,314 (Up from 26,140) +174

Salford - 29,949 (Up from 29,759) +190

Sefton - 28,590 (Up from 28,413) +177

St Helens - 19,593 (Up from 19,485) +108

Stockport - 26,143 (Up from 25,971) +172

Tameside - 22,502 (Up from 22,371) +131

Trafford - 21,601 (Up from 21,427) +174

Warrington - 20,970 (Up from 20,854) +116

Wigan - 36,853 (Up from 36,637) +216

Wirral - 29,094 (Up from 28,873) +221

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.