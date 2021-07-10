North West records almost 6,500 new Covid cases in just 24 hours including more than 1,000 in Lancashire

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,058,093 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 35,707 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (July 9).

These are the figures for the North West

Workers wait to receive members of the public queue at a temporary Covid-19 testing centre set up a car park in Penrith in Cumbria.

In the North West today (Saturday, July 10, 2021), there has been a total of 739,086 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 6,487 on the previous day.

There are currently 648 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 124 on ventilation.

A total of 64,295 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.

Of these deaths, 18,127 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,946 (Up from 23,833) +63

Blackpool - 11,725 (Up from 11,560) +165

Bolton - 34,840 (Up from 34,638) +202

Bury - 21,210 (Up from 21,082) +128

Cheshire East - 25,034 (Up from 24,788) +246

Cheshire West and Chester - 25,759 (Up from 25,524) +235

Cumbria - 32,358 (Up from 31,942) +416

Knowsley - 19,592 (Up from 19,438) +154

Lancashire - 121,583 (Up from 120,521) +1,062

Liverpool - 56,626 (Up from 56,223) +403

Manchester - 67,080 (Up from 66,581) +499

Oldham - 27,897 (Up from 27,598) +299

Rochdale - 25,937 (Up from 25,671) +266

Salford - 29,548 (Up from 29,280) +268

Sefton - 28,237 (Up from 27,941) +296

St Helens - 19,360 (Up from 19,199) +161

Stockport - 25,796 (Up from 25,396) +400

Tameside - 22,250 (Up from 22,013) +237

Trafford - 21,266 (Up from 21,012) +254

Warrington - 20,736 (Up from 20,591) +145

Wigan - 36,392 (Up from 36,038) +324

Wirral - 28,627 (Up from 28,350) +277

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.