One Covid death in Pendle this week as rates remain high
This week's statistics show that new cases and infection rates are still high in Pendle.
Sadly one person has died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
Pendle Council is urging people to make the most of the extra vaccination places available.
There is a vaccination bus in the Brierfield Community Centre car park today (Thursday) from 10am - 4pm for second Pfizer vaccinations.
And the vaccination bus will be at Colne Market car park tomorrow from 9-30am - 12-30pm.
For details of other first and second dose vaccination centres in Pendle, including Moderna and AstraZeneca at local pharmacies visit www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination
Pendle Council is also flagging up the importance of taking a lateral flow test twice a week.
It is still a legal requirement for anyone with symptoms to get a full PCR test, no matter how mild the symptoms are. And you must get a full test if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
Details and latest information is on Pendle Council’s website www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus.