One Covid death in Pendle this week as rates remain high

Sadly one person has died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Pendle Council is urging people to make the most of the extra vaccination places available.

There is a vaccination bus in the Brierfield Community Centre car park today (Thursday) from 10am - 4pm for second Pfizer vaccinations.

Pendle residents are being urged to get tested and jabbed

And the vaccination bus will be at Colne Market car park tomorrow from 9-30am - 12-30pm.

For details of other first and second dose vaccination centres in Pendle, including Moderna and AstraZeneca at local pharmacies visit www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination

Pendle Council is also flagging up the importance of taking a lateral flow test twice a week.

It is still a legal requirement for anyone with symptoms to get a full PCR test, no matter how mild the symptoms are. And you must get a full test if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.