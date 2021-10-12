Revealed: Covid death figures from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

On the day that a damning report criticised the government's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading at the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics reveals that Covid has been written as the cause of death on 325 Burnley residents' death certificates.

Elsewhere in East Lancashire, the number of deaths attributed to Covid up to September 24th, are: Pendle 294; Blackburn with Darwen 501; Ribble Valley 175 and Hyndburn 271.

The critical findings are detailed in the report - Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date - from the Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee, which contain MPs from all parties.

