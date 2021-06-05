Salford, Stockport, Manchester, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, Wigan and Bolton see cases surge in the last 24 hours

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,506,018 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 6,238 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (June 4).

These are the figures for the North West

A pedestrian walks past a sign directing members of the public to a Covid-19 testing centre in Bolton.

In the North West today (Saturday, June 5, 2021), there has been a total of 627,247 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 1,069 on the previous day.

There are currently 192 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 35 on ventilation.

A total of 62,045 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,233.

Of these deaths, 17,934 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,207 (Up from 20,065) +142

Blackpool - 9,465 (Up from 9,435) +30

Bolton - 30,639 (Up from 30,504) +135

Bury - 17,967 (Up from 17,903) +64

Cheshire East - 21,549 (Up from 21,477) +72

Cheshire West and Chester - 22,116 (Up from 22,048) +68

Cumbria - 28,381 (Up from 28,353) +28

Knowsley - 17,472 (Up from 17,471) +1

Lancashire - 101,669 (Up from 101,331) +338

Liverpool - 48,827 (Up from 48,790) +37

Manchester - 55,492 (Up from 55,293) +199

Oldham - 23,672 (Up from 23,629) +43

Rochdale - 22,078 (Up from 22,012) +66

Salford - 24,229 (Up from 24,103) +126

Sefton - 24,340 (Up from 24,310) +30

St Helens - 17,202 (Up from 17,194) +8

Stockport - 21,807 (Up from 21,705) +102

Tameside - 18,864 (Up from 18,815) +49

Trafford - 17,291 (Up from 17,230) +61

Warrington - 18,051 (Up from 18,031) +20

Wigan - 30,059 (Up from 29,959) +100

Wirral - 24,519 (Up from 24,489) +30

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.