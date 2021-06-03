Vaccine available for 18s and over in Pendle as Covid cases rise by 88%

The borough now also has extra testing capacity in a bid to slow down the rise, with the rate per 100,000 now standing at 83.6 per 100,000 which is well above the national average.

Cases of the new variant from India are now in Pendle, and the council urging people to take action and take care.

There were 94 new cases in Pendle in the last week, with most in the 20-29 age group. There have been 239 deaths in the borough since the start of the pandemic.

Cases are rising in Pendle

There more mobile vaccination units are now operating including at the Morrison's store in Nelson, and a unit at TK Maxx in Colne.

Visit www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination to find out more about where you can get vaccinated including eligibity or simply call in at one of the drop in vaccination centres and talk to staff.