Covid-19: 'Grab a jab' without leaving the Ribble Valley!
People over the age of 18 in the Ribble Valley, especially in rural communities, are being encouraged to get a Covid vaccine without an appointment by making their way to West Bradford Village Hall.
The government aims to have offered a first dose to all adults by July 19th - the date when the final stage of lockdown easing is scheduled to go ahead.
It also hopes to have at least 65% of adults fully vaccinated at that point, which it hopes will enable more big summer events to go ahead safely.
Rotarian Bill Honeywell is encouraging people who haven't yet had their vaccines to get jabbed.
He said: "If you're over 18 and haven't had your vaccination yet, do it now! Just head over to West Bradford Village Hall (remember to approach from Chatburn/Grindleton as Clitheroe Road will be closed from Thursday). All you need to do is turn up and less than 30 minutes later you'll be on your way with your first vaccine.
"And if you had your first jab at least 28 days ago, you can just turn up for your second - and be fully protected. They're doing both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca so all bases are covered. The vaccination clinic is available from 8-15am to 7-15pm every day this week. Protect yourself, your family, friends and colleagues - do it now!"