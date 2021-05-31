East Lancashire health bosses move to reassure patients over proposed Burnley strike action

Burnley General Hospital

As reported earlier in the Burnley Express, biomedical scientists, members of the Unite union, are set to strike for three weeks, potentially causing delays to patient test results.

The Trust said that a collective grievance regarding pay banding was raised by some of its Biomedical Scientists some time ago.

In an attempt to resolve this dispute the Trust agreed that it was fair and appropriate that those involved should be rebanded, which they now have been.

The Trust also ensured these colleagues were placed on the appropriate point of that payscale to reflect their time served in that role.

Backpay was paid from the date the grievance was lodged in line with agenda for change rebanding processes

The Trust also agreed at the time that any claims for further back pay would be considered on an individual basis.

Kate Quinn, operational director of Human Resources and Organisational Development for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “This action is the latest phase of an ongoing dispute between the Trust and some of our biomedical scientists, which has been a long and difficult process for all involved.

“I would like to reassure members of the public and our colleagues that our Emergency Care services will continue to be provided during this course of action.

"Contingency measures will be in place to ensure that all urgent tests will be processed in the usual timely manner.

“The wellbeing of our workforce is also of the utmost importance and we are supporting all of our colleagues who are directly or indirectly affected by the industrial action.”

Mrs Quinn went on to say that the Trust was continuing to support its employees.