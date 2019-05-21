East Lancashire SPAR stores helping to tackle child poverty in Burnley

A group of East Lancashire SPAR stores are helping to tackle child poverty by supporting foodbanks.

Burnley Community Kitchen will now collect food donations in eight SPAR stores across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley. James Hall & Co.’s bakery, Clayton Park, will also give weekly surplus stock to the charity’s breakfast club.

The scheme has been launched as Burnley has the second highest rate of child poverty in Lancashire while four out of 10 children in Pendle live in financial deprivation.

Paul France, deputy chief executive officer at the Burnley Community Kitchen, said: “We are thrilled to have developed this relationship with James Hall & Co. and donations from SPAR customers are not only enabling us to provide donations for local residents but helping us to educate the local community on how to maintain a healthy diet on a budget, whilst learning basic cookery skills in our on-site kitchen.

“The bread rolls and loaves provided by Clayton Park Bakery will help to ensure that children within the region receive a regular and nourishing breakfast, working with local primary schools and existing partners to develop and deliver this vital service.”

Customers at the Padiham Road site have donated 10 trollies of tinned goods since November, with staff collecting 230 tins of vegetables in one day.

Julie McAulay, company stores director at James Hall & Co, said: “This initiative started at Padiham Road when our staff heard about the Burnley Community Kitchen and wanted to get involved and support their local community.

"The whole team have really got behind the scheme and we are now delighted to be able to offer the initiative in seven further SPAR stores across the region."

Donations can be made at the following sites: Barrowford; Burnley; Leeds Road; Padiham Road; Pike Hill; Todmorden Road; Barnoldswick; and Whalley.

Paul added: “We are always in need of dried items such as pasta, rice, tinned vegetables, tinned desserts and personal items such as shower gel, toothpaste, sanitary products and deodorant.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported the Burnley Community Kitchen so far.”