Family's donation for care of premature baby at Burnley General

ELHT&Me, the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust received a donation of £10,000 from the George Lamb Charitable Trust, formed by the Lamb Family who are behind Blackburn Chemicals Limited.

Christina and Jack Lamb’s baby girl was born six weeks premature at the beginning of the pandemic, following placental abruption.

Born on April 16th last year weighing just four pounds, Sophia was transferred to Burnley General Teaching Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to be caredfor.

Members of the Lamb family

The unit provides around-the-clock care to sick or premature babies.

Sophia spent 10 days in NICU which was a scary time for everyone involved. As the pandemic struck, Jack and Christina’s antenatal classes were cancelled, and the couple admitted that they were unaware of NICU and Christina “didn’t know that the unit existed and wasn’t sure how to pronounce it."

Jack said: “The staff were all amazing. We were always kept informed and updated by the nurses and doctors on shift. It is not an environment you expect to find yourself in."

Sophia, now aged 18 months, is successfully hitting all her major milestones and is piecing words together. The family are now looking forward to celebrating Sophia’s second Christmas.

Charity manager Denise Gee said: “We were delighted to have been invited to Blackburn Chemicals to meet the family. It was humbling to hear such a positive story and listen to the gratitude the Lamb family have surrounding their experience in Sophia’s early arrival.