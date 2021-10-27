Four Covid deaths recorded in Pendle in the last week

The age group with the most new cases continues to be 10 –to19 year olds, with 72 cases. This is followed by 30 to 39 year olds with 48 cases and 40 to 49 year olds with 47 cases.

The four deaths recorded this week were within 28 days of a positive test.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 388.5. This is up on the 365.7 reported last week.

Cases have increased in Pendle

As we now enter the colder months, the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated and follow the latest stay safe advice.

This includes opening windows for short bursts if meeting indoors, wearing face-coverings in crowded spaces, and self-isolating and taking a test if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

If eligible, you can top up your immunity this winter by having both the flu and booster jabs.

The flu virus kills almost 11,000 people and hospitalises tens of thousands more in England in an average year.

So it’s more important than ever to get your flu jab this year, especially given the increased risk of becoming seriously ill if you get flu and Covid-19 at the same time.