Four deaths in Pendle this week from Covid-19

Cases in Pendle remain high with 305 new cases recorded in the last seven days, although down slightly from the previous week.

The age group with the most new cases is 20 – 29 year olds with 42 cases. This is followed by 10 – 19 year olds with 40 cases and 30 – 39 year olds with 39 cases.

The rate of infection has also dropped marginally in Pendle, to 319.1 per 100,000.

Covid figures remain high in Pendle

Pendle Council is continuing to encourage all those that are now eligible to get vaccinated, including those who missed out when it was first offered.