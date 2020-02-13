Fun events in Burnley will fund-raise for hospital charity

Two fun events in Burnley will help toraise funds for the East Lancashire Hospitals Trust charity.

A quiz and bingo night will be held at the Prairie Sizzling pub in Keswick Road on Monday, February 24th.

Tickets are £4 per person or £20 for a team of six, and can be bought online at www.elht.nhs.uk/charity or on the door.

Meanwhile, a clothes show will be held at Burnley Golf Club on Monday, March 30th, in partnership with local retailer Fizz Fashion.

The event will feature a catwalk show, followed by the opportunity to buy the clothes and accessories included in the show. Refreshments will also be available.

Tickets are £5 per person, and can be purchased online at www.elht.nhs.uk/charity or on the door.