Golfers pitch in to help Pendleside Hospice
Suppliers and customers of a Burnley engineering company got into the swing of fund-raising at a charity golf day for Pendleside Hospice.
Organised by Danny George, managing director at GRC Engineering, Burnley, the event at Burnley Golf Club, Glen View, raised £1,600.
Christina Cope, head of Corporate Fund-raising at the hospice, said: “On behalf of Pendleside I would like to say a big thank you to Danny George and all the team there. The people who attended were so generous and also bought raffle tickets so this all added up to a wonderful amount for Pendleside.
Danny said: “We are delighted at how much has been raised, Pendleside Hospice is a very worthy charity that provides a vital service for our local community. We intend to make this an annual event as we enjoyed helping Pendleside so much.”
It costs over £4.5m. a year to run Pendleside Hospice of which the hospice has to raise over £3.5m. from charitable donations and the generosity of the people of Burnley and Pendle.