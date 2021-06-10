Hospitals charity extends early bird price for big fund-raising walk

A previous fund-raising walk

Walkers still have chance to enter The Big NHS Walk at the £20 early bird fee now ending on June 30.

The eight-mile challenge, on Sunday, July 4th, will see NHS staff and members of the public join forces to raise much-needed funds for the charity, which supports hospitals in Blackburn, Burnley, Pendle, Clitheroe and Accrington.

Organisers are hoping the month-long price extension will see a surge in entries with people pledging to put their best feet forward on the route.

Emma Heinicke, ELHT&Me community fundraiser, said: “It was great to see so many people coming together to support us on our first walk two years ago, when we had hundreds of people taking on the route.

“We’ve all been walking more during the pandemic and enjoying the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of getting out into the fresh air, whether alone or as part of a group. With that in mind, we hope to see even more people joining us on July 4th to step out and support our local hospitals.”

Emma added: “We know there may be some hesitation this year but want to assure people taking part in this outdoor event that COVID recommendations will be followed. What a great way to support your NHS and take part in what has become the nation’s favourite lockdown activity. If you love a medal (who doesn’t?) you’ll receive a stunning, limited edition finisher's medal. If that’s not enough to tempt you to join us, all finishers will receive a traditional afternoon tea.”

Participants are encouraged to get their walking boots laced ready to set off from Royal Blackburn’s Park View offices with the charity’s mascot Elmore directing walkers to ‘ready, teddy, go’ at 10-30am. The route, which will be marshalled thanks to East Ribble District Freemasons, reaches Belthorn for a welcomed hydration stop at the Dog Inn.

The next part of the walk incorporates some of the Belthorn Heritage Trail before heading out into the open countryside again, providing spectacular views, before heading back.

Everyone is encouraged to wear something blue to take part and show their support to the NHS. Dogs are welcome on the walk and can even help raise funds by collecting sponsorship too.

Organisers hope as many people as possible will sign up and celebrate the NHS birthday weekend by joining them on the Big NHS Walk while raising funds for ELHT&Me.