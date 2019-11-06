Huge nursing boost for Burnley and surrounding areas

Nursing in East Lancashire received a major boost this week as the latest class of student nurses started their first work placement at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

After starting their nursing studies with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in September, a total of 172 students this week commenced their first ward and community placements with East Lancashire Hospitals.

Christine Pearson, Executive Director of Nursing for ELHT, said: “My colleagues and I extend a warm welcome to all our new student nurses. I’d like to congratulate them in their career choice and wish them every success during their time here at East Lancashire Hospitals.”

“The Trust has an excellent reputation for providing high quality nurse education and training and this is reflected in the fact that more and more student nurses consider East Lancashire Hospitals as their employer of choice. The Trust and its patients benefit from students who join the outstanding nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who are already building their careers with us.”

The large number of new student nurses studying at UCLan continues the upward trend following September 2018’s record number of 152 student nurses joining East Lancashire Hospitals.

“Despite a national shortage, the Trust continues to attract more nurses and today employs more than 2,300 registered nurses and midwives to care for patients at our five hospitals, and in the community,” added Christine Pearson.

“Working in partnership with UCLan to train nurses has enabled us to grow our own workforce, create opportunities for our own staff, and have nurses who share our values to provide safe, personal and effective care for every patient.

The latest student nurse intake includes 152 adult and 20 paediatric students who undertake a three-year nursing degree programme of classroom-based teaching at UCLan, simulated clinical skills and hands-on practical experience with East Lancashire Hospitals.