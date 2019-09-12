Lancashire Teaching Hospitals gets recognition for excellence in technology at national awards ceremony

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for six awards in a national awards ceremony.

The national Health Tech Awards celebrate and showcase exceptional projects, teams, technologies and organisations across health and care that are making a real difference to their

communities.

Vikki Lewis, chief information officer at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for six awards this year! This showcases the positive impact of digitisation in the delivery of healthcare across a range of clinical services enhancing the lives of patients and supporting frontline clinical teams. Harnessing the power of digital technology is vital for the sustainability of high quality safe patient care.”

This year, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has been shortlisted for six awards in the following categories:

Health Tech Team of the Year - for the implementation of virtual clinics in the microbiologydepartment; meaning that patients do not have to travel between hospitals to receive care, and

clinics can be more frequent.

Health Tech Team of the Year - for the implementation of Clinical Change Agents into the hospitals to combine clinical and IT skills and bridge the gap between clinicians and IT

professionals.

Most Promising Pilot - for introducing “Dialysis at Home” to improve experiences for dialysis patients.

Best use of EPMA - for Fluid Balance in EPMA (Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration) making Lancashire Teaching Hospitals the first hospitals to implement digital

fluid balance alongside EPMA; the accurate measuring of fluid intake and output from a patient to monitor progress more effectively.

Impact of the Year - for creating a 'Workforce of the Future' with the implementation of a clinical change lead by the chief information officer and digital programme

manager to support the successful implementation of change in clinical areas.

Best Use of Data - for the partnership work between the microbiology department and technical services team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and Meantime IT to deliver a technical

solution that supports the day to day activities of clinical teams through video technology to review patients remotely.

Winners will be announced on October 3.