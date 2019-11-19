Long service awards to East Lancashire hospital staff

A staggering 1,700 years of local NHS service by 66 members of staff from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have been honoured.



The Long Service Awards were presented by chief executive Kevin McGee and chairman Professor Eileen Fairhurst who shone the spotlight on staff who have reached a key milestone of 25 years’ service at the Trust’s five hospitals and community health services.

Long-serving staff accepted invitations to the ceremony held in the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Grane Restaurant. After enjoying a three-course meal prepared by the Trust’s catering team, guests were each presented with a commemorative certificate and £50 shopping voucher (donated by East Lancashire Hospitals official charity, ELHT&Me) as a small token of the Trust’s appreciation.

Senior biomedical scientist Heather Birch has worked at the Trust since 1993. She said: “I love my job which is the main reason why I’ve stayed so many years since starting work at Burnley General and then moving to Royal Blackburn in 2008."

Mr McGee, said: “As an organisation we are passionate about recognising staff who show commitment and dedication to the Trust and the work they do.

“This is why we celebrate the wealth of experience and expertise of so many staff who have devoted the majority of their working lives to the local NHS. The ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate this great achievement together and thank these members of staff for their continuous service.”

The 25-Year Long Service Awards were presented to: Amanda Donaghy, Joanne Smith, Andrew Hook, Judith Bridge, Anne Green, Julie Cross, Anne Hamer, Julie Taylor, Anne Howarth, Karen Sloan, Catherine Blackledge, Lesley Cardwell, Catherine Fletcher, Linda Gregson, Charlotte Priestley, Linda Whiteoak, Charlotte Smith, Lisa Snelson, Clare Hurst, Lorraine Richardson, Clive Lewis, Louise Moir, Deborah Shirt, Louise Morley, Donna Gill, Lynn Molloy, Dr Ana Del Rio, Lynne Booth, Dr Gerard Sheran Perera, Margaret Bradley, Dr Helen Ribbans, Margaret Harrison, Dr Nedal Sattar, Margaret McCormack, Dr Shahid Munir Ahmad, Michelle Riley, Elaine Nicholls, Mohammed Patel, Elizabeth Payne, Nicola Barrett, Ellen Baldwin, Patricia Grimshaw, Fatima Utarkar, Philippa Dwyer, Fazlur Hassan, Rachael Lockheed, Haleh Peel, Rashida Patel, Hameedabai Kana, Samina Saboor, Heather Birch, Sandra Clarke, Helen Connolly, Shameema Reidy, Helen Marsden, Susan Passmore, Janet Ryderm Susan Thomas, Janet Weir, Suzanne Milligan, Jacqueline Loftus, Tina Lewis, Jennifer Lomas, Tracy Beesley, Joanne Howard and Vanessa Donnelly.