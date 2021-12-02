Measures now in place to tackle new Covid-19 variant in Pendle

This means that residents must wear face coverings on public transport and in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers.

Other measures in place include:

all close contacts of anyone who has tested positive for the Omicron variant must isolate for 10 days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Barkerhouse Pharmacy is helping with the effort

all travellers arriving into the country will need to take a PCR test on or before day 2 and isolate until they have received a negative test result. Free NHS tests are not valid for this purpose.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “Vaccines remain our best line of defence so if you’re eligible and haven’t had your first or second jab or your booster, please get yours.

“Experts remain confident that our current vaccines will provide the best protection against the new variant.”

The UK’s vaccination programme is being significantly ramped up which means booster jabs will be offered to all over 18s, with the gap between the second dose and booster reduced from six to three months.

New measures have been introduced

Children aged 12 to 15 will also be invited for second dose three months after first, while people with a weakened immune system will be offered a fourth dose of a vaccine.

The NHS is working at pace to put this next phase of the vaccination programme in place and will shortly set out how it will be delivered.

This will include how booster jabs will be given in priority order so that the most vulnerable people are protected first, while also increasing capacity to vaccinate millions more people in a shorter space of time.

The NHS will contact people when it is time to book in for their vaccine.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council, said: "I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster vaccination without delay.

"And if you have not come forward for your first or second jab then it is not too late – it is more important than ever to get the protection the vaccines offer.

"However, at this moment in time vaccinations alone are not enough.

"The additional measures are not big restrictions to our freedom but – when combined with vaccinations – can make a big difference if we all follow them."

Councillor Ahmed added: “The vaccination programme and test, trace and isolate system continue to be the most effective way of reducing transmission. But it’s also important to have good hygiene, keep indoor spaces well ventilated, and wear a face covering in enclosed or crowded spaces.

“Remember - it’s safer to meet people you don’t live with outdoors. If you have any symptoms, please take a test as soon as possible and stay at home if you have a positive test result.

“Please do all you can to keep yourselves and each other safe!”

In Pendle you can get a PCR test at a Mobile Testing Unit in Barnoldswick, Colne and Nelson. There’s also a local testing site in Nelson.

For more information about Covid-19 in Pendle, including where to get tested and vaccinated, visit www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus

Help is available for residents who are asked to isolate from Pendle & Rossendale Self Isolation Support Service.

As well as accessing food of medicines, you can get help with debt or fears about debt and support for other worries which might include reduced confidence and anxieties around Covid-19.