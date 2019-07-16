More and more East Lancashire people taking part in clinical research

More people than ever are taking part in clinical research in Greater Manchester and East Lancashire, according to new figures.

In East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, research staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust recruited 7.1% more patients for national and local studies - an increase of 131 to a total of 1,972 research patients in 2018/19.

Michelle Stephens, Research Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “What’s happening here in East Lancashire is really impressive. Once again, we have increased the number of patients involved in clinical research, an excellent achievement for the relatively small Research and Development team we have at East Lancashire Hospitals.

“Research is about finding new knowledge that can lead to changes in treatments and care, and our hard working team will continue to invest in clinical research for the benefit of everyone.”

Research highlights in East Lancashire during 2018/19 included physiotherapy researchers recruiting more than 100 patients for a pain study, and a Clitheroe couple who gained national publicity for a fertility study they participated in.