Pendle Hill fund-raisers celebrate 60 years of supporting Cancer Research UK

A Pendle fund-raising group is celebrating 60 years of supporting Cancer Research UK.

Members and friends of Pendle Hill Fundraisers enjoyed a get-together at The Ace Centre in Nelson on Thursday morning.

The three local committees in Colne, Reedley, and Nelson with Barrowford have raised £1m. in six decades.

Professor Rob Bristow, director of the Manchester Cancer Research Centre and group leader of Cancer Research UK's Manchester Institute, spoke at the meeting about how the money is used and the progress made to both prolong survival rates and detect the disease earlier.