Pendle MP and the British Heart Foundation pledge to end the pandemic’s untold heartbreak

A new report from the BHF has estimated that 1,739 people in East Lancashire CCG could be waiting for life saving heart diagnosis and treatment two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – 40.8% higher than the waiting list before the pandemic began.

Andrew Stephenson MP heard that the BHF is calling for Government to take significant action to reduce the heart care backlog and build a stronger NHS for the future. The charity argues that this must include a clear plan for cardiovascular services and rapid and substantial long-term investment to build more capacity into NHS England and relieve pressure on exhausted health workers, as well as better support for heart patients while they wait for vital treatment.

The BHF warns that without this immediate intervention, alongside the necessary investment at the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review, there is a risk that thousands more people could die from heart and circulatory diseases, despite the NHS going above and beyond during the pandemic.

Andrew Stephenson MP signs the BHF pledge

During the party conference, Andrew Stephenson MP met with the BHF’s policy team to discuss the case for building a more resilient health system to save more lives from heart and circulatory diseases for years to come.

He said: “It was eye-opening to speak with the BHF at the Conservative Party Conference about the significant disruption to vital heart care during the pandemic and what will be needed to urgently address this growing backlog.

“I agree that urgent action is needed to end the untold heartbreak now. A clear plan, alongside significant and ongoing investment, is vital to build capacity back into the health service and relieve the pressure on overstretched health workers. I pledge to work with the BHF to ensure this is a priority for the Government.”

Long waits for diagnosis and treatment of conditions like coronary heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure are emotionally distressing and increase the risk of someone becoming more unwell or even dying while they wait for vital care. There were 5,800 “excess” deaths from heart and circulatory conditions in the first year of the pandemic in England, and the significant delays to care have likely contributed to this figure.