Pendle volunteers hosting the Little Lantern Walk in aid of cancer research

Rosie and William Roberts on the Little Lantern Walk through Alkincoats Park in Colne in aid of Cancer Research UK. (s)
A group of Pendle volunteers are spreading a little light with a cancer charity walk for children.

The Little Lantern Walk is taking place on Friday, October 11th from 5-30pm to 9pm in Alkincoats Park, Colne.

The event is being hosted by Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Volunteers are also needed to marshal the walk. They will be given instructions, a walkie-talkie and a cup of hot chocolate.

Last year, the event raised more than £8,000 and saw 200 primary school children walk through Alkincoats Park with their parents or guardians. It included a stroll through the "secret garden and the enchanting woods", finishing with a drink of hot chocolate.