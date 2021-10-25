Ribble Valley hairdresser braves the shave in solidarity with dad battling cancer and raises an incredible £7,500

The mum-of-two had hairdresser friend Clarissa Bolton, of Longridge's The Salon, cut her lovely long locks and then shaved her head to match dad Jim Jackson, who lives with mum Margaret Jackson in Ribchester, and whose latest round of cancer treatment has left him bald.

Helen’s brave shave in The Old Oak pub in Longridge was cheered on by her hubby Matt, children Arthur (six) and three-year-old Violet, her brother and sister plus other family and friends, who sponsored her to raise an incredible £7,500 for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Helen said: “My dad was diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago and is still fighting his battle. Doctors, nurses and other staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre have been absolutely fantastic with him and I wanted to do something to raise lots of money for them so they can continue to help other families in the way they have helped mine.”

Helen bravely shaved her hair to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation

As well as Helen’s dramatic re-style, there was also a fundraising raffle with 95 prizes that was supported by numerous local businesses and other games. Helen, who works under the name of Helen Richmond Mobile, added: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated in any way. Violet cried when she first saw my new look but she likes it now.”

In addition to helping Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Helen is donating her cut hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, who have lost their hair in cancer treatment.

Anyone wishing to support Rosemere is asked to log onto www.rosemere.org.uk