Roadshow about transformative dementia service heading to Nelson

A roadshow providing information about an innovative dementia service is coming to Nelson.

Dementia Connect, created by the Alzheimer’s Society, will be at Morrisons, Pendle Street, on Thursday and Friday, May 30 and 31, from 10am to 4pm.

Experts will offer advice and information about the service, which provides personalised face-to-face, telephone and online support. It aims to help people come to terms with their diagnosis and navigate the maze of health and social care services.

Adrian Ferguson, of Burnley, contacted Dementia Connect after his mother and father-in-law, Eileen and George, were diagnosed with the condition. He was given support by Sarah Bowron, a dementia adviser.

Adrian said: “It was just a relief to talk to someone who understood what we were going through."

Professionals can refer people through a simple online form, or people can self-refer.

Julie Hesketh, dementia support worker for Alzheimer’s Society in East Lancashire, said: “Dementia Connect cuts through any confusion and delay for people in finding the right local support. Our highly-trained dementia advisers carry out a comprehensive assessment – making sure that people affected by dementia get the right support, at the right time, in the right way.

“Dementia can devastate lives. Too many are facing the condition alone without adequate support. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice.”

There are 850,000 people in the UK living with the condition, and 16,280 of them are in Lancashire. The national number is set to rise to one million by 2021. The condition is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

Julie added: “We’re urging anyone affected by dementia, as well as health and social care professionals, to visit the roadshow where they can find out more about the service.”

Anyone unable to get to the roadshow should call Alzheimer’s Society on 0333 150 3456 [Welsh-speakers call 03300 947 400] or visit alzheimers.org.uk/dementiasupport