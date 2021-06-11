Surge testing and vaccinations ramped up in the Ribble Valley

Lancashire is receiving enhanced Government support to increase testing and vaccination in coronavirus hotspots.

Cases are rising rapidly in parts of Lancashire – driven by the Delta variant – and everyone in the county, including children, are encouraged to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, whether they have symptoms or not.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping to identify variant of concern (VOC) cases and their spread.

PCR tests are currently offered at the PCR test centre at the Edisford Road car park, Clitheroe, or the pop-up PCR test centre at the Longridge Civic Hall car park from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can book a PCR test at gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by phoning 119.

If you do not have symptoms, select the option that says you have been told to get a test by your local council.

As well as regular testing, it vital that everyone is fully vaccinated with two doses, which offers maximum protection against the Delta variant.

Vaccines are now being offered to people aged 25 and over, or those who will turn 25 before July 1st, as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable, people with a learning disability, people who live or work in care homes, health and social care workers, and people who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19.

You can now book your vaccine at nhs.co.uk or by phoning 119.